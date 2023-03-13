SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.94.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.52.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -218.12%.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 91.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 58.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 112.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1,935.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

