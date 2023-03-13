Smartsheet (SMAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Smartsheet to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Smartsheet Price Performance
Smartsheet stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.07. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.