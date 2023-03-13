Smartsheet (SMAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Smartsheet to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.07. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Smartsheet by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,125,000 after buying an additional 411,993 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $14,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

