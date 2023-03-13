Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Socket Mobile Price Performance

Socket Mobile stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,899. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. Socket Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Socket Mobile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of Socket Mobile worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.