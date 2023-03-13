Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.2 days.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

SEYMF remained flat at $21.68 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $21.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEYMF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.50 ($23.12) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.37.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

