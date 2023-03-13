Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) PT Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Source Energy Services Trading Up 4.1 %
TSE:SHLE opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.06. Source Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,329.86. The stock has a market cap of C$44.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.03.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.