Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) PT Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLEGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Source Energy Services Trading Up 4.1 %

TSE:SHLE opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.06. Source Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,329.86. The stock has a market cap of C$44.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.03.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

