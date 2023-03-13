Sourceless (STR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $154.00 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $154.00 million and $3.55 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00029163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00034246 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00021773 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00218071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24,273.46 or 1.00074839 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00739252 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

