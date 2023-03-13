SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.89

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.89 and last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 37200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 17,189 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 50,836 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,353,000.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.