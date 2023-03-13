SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.0% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $442.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $506.70.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.