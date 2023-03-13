SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,421,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 10,146,238 shares.The stock last traded at $43.89 and had previously closed at $50.69.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,003,000 after buying an additional 338,942 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,199,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,210,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,536,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,548,000.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.