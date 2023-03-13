Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Raymond James

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIRGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Spire Global Price Performance

SPIR opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $116.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spire Global news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $35,820.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,530.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,227 shares of company stock worth $281,752 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spire Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spire Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

