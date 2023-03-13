Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Raymond James

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Spire Global Price Performance

SPIR opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $116.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

In other Spire Global news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $35,820.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,530.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,227 shares of company stock worth $281,752 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spire Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spire Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Read More

