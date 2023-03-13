Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Acquires £49,924.42 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Bill Thomas bought 27,431 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £49,924.42 ($60,034.18).

Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 177.60 ($2.14) on Monday. Spirent Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 175.50 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 294 ($3.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 254.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,366.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,615.38%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spirent Communications to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

