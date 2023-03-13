Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Rating) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.32. Approximately 32,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 37,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGDJ. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,135,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,535 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 436.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000.

