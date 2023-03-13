Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.50

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 1045299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.
Starwood Property Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.