Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.50

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 1045299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,829 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 110,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

