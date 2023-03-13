STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits Market Cap of $132.74 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $132.74 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00004421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00420712 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,850.99 or 0.28437346 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta’s law.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

