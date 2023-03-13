Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Yellow Stock Performance

Shares of YELL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 1,667,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. Yellow has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yellow ( NASDAQ:YELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Yellow had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yellow will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow in the third quarter valued at about $3,315,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yellow by 176.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,693,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 1,080,817 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

