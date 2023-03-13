Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 11,494 call options on the company. This is an increase of 38% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,359 call options.
Enovix Trading Up 13.7 %
ENVX stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,736,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. Enovix has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Activity
In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,374.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
