Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 11,494 call options on the company. This is an increase of 38% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,359 call options.

Enovix Trading Up 13.7 %

ENVX stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,736,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. Enovix has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,374.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enovix by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 1,542,457 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,121 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enovix by 1,985.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,543,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,221 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Enovix by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,831,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,807 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $13,142,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

