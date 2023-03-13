StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

TRX Gold Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TRX opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.30 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

