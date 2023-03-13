StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of UUU opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

