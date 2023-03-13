Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.
SSYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. 440,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.26 million, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $27.64.
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
