Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

STRM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.85. 26,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,479. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

See Also

