Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.37. 9,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,962. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

