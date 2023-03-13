Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Short Interest Update

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

SMIH traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. 46,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,653. The stock has a market cap of $267.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.01. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

About Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

