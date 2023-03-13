Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Short Interest Update

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Summit Healthcare Acquisition
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.
Summit Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance
SMIH traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. 46,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,653. The stock has a market cap of $267.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.01. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.
About Summit Healthcare Acquisition
Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Healthcare Acquisition (SMIH)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.