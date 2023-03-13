Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance
Summit Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.53. 2,679,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 16.93 and a quick ratio of 16.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $308.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -1.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 376,489,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $395,314,374.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,354,161 shares in the company, valued at $579,971,869.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 196,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $206,180.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,285.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 376,489,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $395,314,374.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,354,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,971,869.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 392,659,985 shares of company stock valued at $412,292,984. Company insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
