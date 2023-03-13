Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Summit Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.53. 2,679,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 16.93 and a quick ratio of 16.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $308.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -1.01.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 376,489,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $395,314,374.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,354,161 shares in the company, valued at $579,971,869.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 196,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $206,180.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,285.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 376,489,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $395,314,374.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,354,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,971,869.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 392,659,985 shares of company stock valued at $412,292,984. Company insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 563.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.