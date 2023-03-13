Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$73.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$64.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.71. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$71.28. The company has a market cap of C$37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.14. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.092891 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

