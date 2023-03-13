Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $26,582.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,551.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $156,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,564,870 shares in the company, valued at $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $26,582.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,551.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,804 shares of company stock worth $6,838,822. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 554,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Sunrun by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 424,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,297 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sunrun by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

