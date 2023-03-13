Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Given “Buy” Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 199.40% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Sunworks from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday.
Sunworks Stock Performance
SUNW stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 677,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. Sunworks has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sunworks Company Profile
Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunworks (SUNW)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.