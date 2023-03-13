Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Given “Buy” Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 199.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Sunworks from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday.

Sunworks Stock Performance

SUNW stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 677,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. Sunworks has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunworks Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUNW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.

