Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Update

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 298,400 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 384,800 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Synaptogenix Trading Up 1.7 %

SNPX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.92. 77,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Synaptogenix has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Synaptogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptogenix

In other Synaptogenix news, Director William S. Singer sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

