Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Update

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPXGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 298,400 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 384,800 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SNPX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.92. 77,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Synaptogenix has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Synaptogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

In other Synaptogenix news, Director William S. Singer sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

