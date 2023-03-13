T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Boosted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $139.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at $80,650,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $2,893,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,380 shares of company stock worth $6,453,940. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

