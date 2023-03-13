Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 273,800 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 13th total of 219,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Taisei Price Performance
OTCMKTS TISCF remained flat at $32.54 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12. Taisei has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $32.90.
Taisei Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taisei (TISCF)
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.