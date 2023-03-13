Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 273,800 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 13th total of 219,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taisei Price Performance

OTCMKTS TISCF remained flat at $32.54 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12. Taisei has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $32.90.

Taisei Company Profile

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

