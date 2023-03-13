Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $110.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.7 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,734,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,853,537. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $460.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $109.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

