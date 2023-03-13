Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TOAC stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. Talon 1 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talon 1 Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Talon 1 Acquisition by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 535,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 221,847 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,864,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 847,255 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Talon 1 Acquisition by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 132,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,726 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition by 877.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 781,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Talon 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

