Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Short Interest Up 19.7% in February

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. 69,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,207. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

