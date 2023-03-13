TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Short Interest Down 28.8% in February

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 642,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the February 13th total of 901,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCRR. Truist Financial downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.
TCR2 Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,895. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
Further Reading
