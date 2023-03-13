TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Short Interest Down 28.8% in February

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 642,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the February 13th total of 901,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCRR. Truist Financial downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,895. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

