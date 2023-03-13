TD Cowen Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

Inseego Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Inseego stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 310,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,770. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Inseego by 9.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,171,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,003,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 658,044 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Inseego by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

