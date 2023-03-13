T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

T&D Price Performance

Shares of TDHOY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. T&D has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

