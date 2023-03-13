Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s previous close.

Tenon Medical Trading Up 12.9 %

NASDAQ:TNON traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,471. Tenon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,737.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,065.75%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenon Medical in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenon Medical by 225.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenon Medical by 95.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

