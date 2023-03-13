Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $1.42 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Terra has a total market cap of $330.19 million and $76.84 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00005791 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003749 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001846 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 233,132,311 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.