Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 208.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

Tesla Stock Up 0.3 %

TSLA stock opened at $173.44 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $548.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,923,221 shares of company stock worth $1,096,990,442 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

