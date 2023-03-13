Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 3.3% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,301 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 415.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,578 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 52,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,686 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Tesla by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,066 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,017,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.
TSLA opened at $167.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $531.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.
