Tezos Price Hits $1.09 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00004465 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $30.04 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005791 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003749 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001846 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 951,821,560 coins and its circulating supply is 930,541,358 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

