Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THLLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Thales from €135.00 ($143.62) to €130.00 ($138.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thales currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Thales Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of THLLY stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $28.01. 11,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,628. Thales has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $28.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

