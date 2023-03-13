The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $382.60.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of COO opened at $324.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.09. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $429.89.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,426,262 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.