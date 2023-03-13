The Debt Box Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $688.06 Million (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, The Debt Box has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and $1.58 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Debt Box token can currently be purchased for about $18.24 or 0.00077374 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

