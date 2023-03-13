The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $161.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $144.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $157.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,366. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,257,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

