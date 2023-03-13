The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Price Target to $2.25

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sonendo from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Sonendo Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SONX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.53. 408,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.32. Sonendo has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $77.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonendo Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sonendo by 210.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter worth $83,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.