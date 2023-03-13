The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Price Target to $2.25

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sonendo from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Sonendo Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SONX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.53. 408,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.32. Sonendo has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $77.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.
Sonendo Company Profile
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
