The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Trading Down 1.8 %

HCKT opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 28.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 156,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 904,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 9,997.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 644,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 638,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.