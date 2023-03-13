The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 919,300 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of Oncology Institute stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. 259,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,870. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.01. Oncology Institute has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Oncology Institute

In other Oncology Institute news, COO Matthew P. Miller acquired 73,684 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 175,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,558.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after buying an additional 86,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 284,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 101.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 771,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triatomic Management LP increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 517,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

