The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 919,300 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Oncology Institute Price Performance
Shares of Oncology Institute stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. 259,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,870. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.01. Oncology Institute has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Insider Activity at Oncology Institute
In other Oncology Institute news, COO Matthew P. Miller acquired 73,684 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 175,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,558.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute
Oncology Institute Company Profile
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncology Institute (TOI)
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.