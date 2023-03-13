The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,822,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.4% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.20% of Procter & Gamble worth $608,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

NYSE:PG opened at $139.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $328.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

