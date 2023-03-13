theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Stock Price Down 13%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.24. 161,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 162,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
theglobe.com Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.
About theglobe.com
theglobe.com, Inc operates as a shell company, which engages in an online community with registered members and users in the United States and abroad. The company was founded by Todd V. Krizelman and Stephan J. Paternot on May 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Further Reading
