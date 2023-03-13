Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 183.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 39,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 4.25. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

Institutional Trading of Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $6,963,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 314,350 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC raised its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 3,585,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 88,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 55,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

